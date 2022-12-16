The Cadillac Three to Embark on 2023 Bandana Tour

The Cadillac Three have plotted an extensive headlining tour for 2023.

The genre-bending trio will kick off their four-month-long journey, titled the Bandana Tour, on Jan. 26 with a stop in Bloomington, Ill. Frontman Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and lap steel player and bassist Kelby Ray will stop at cities across the U.S. before joining Koe Wetzel for a string of performances in March, April and May.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale today (Dec. 16) beginning at 10AM CT. You can find more information on ticketing option at The Cadillac Three's official website.

The Cadillac Three's 2023 Bandana Tour Dates:

Jan. 26 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre

Jan. 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Feb. 2 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Feb. 3 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 8 — Hattiesburg, Miss. @ Brewsky's

Feb. 9 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall

Feb. 10 — Rome, Ga. @ Peaches

Feb. 11 — Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Feb. 16 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Hanger 1819

Feb. 17 — Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah

Feb. 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Feb. 23 — Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen - Main Hall

Feb. 24 — Worcester, Mass. @ Off the Rails

Feb. 25 — Hampton, N.H. @ Wally's Pub

March 23 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum **

March 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club **

March 25 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre **

March 30 — Independence, Mo. @ Cabel Dahmer Arena **

March 31 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center **

April 1 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena **

April 6 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

May 12 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater **

May 13 — Little Rock, Ala. @ First Security Amphitheater **

May 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion **

May 19 — Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! **

May 20 — Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion **

** Supporting Koe Wetzel