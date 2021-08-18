The Cadillac Three will be off the road the weekend of Aug. 19 due to a case of COVID-19. The country-rock trio announced the news on Wednesday (Aug. 18), just one day before the first affected show.

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID case within the Cadillac Three touring camp," the band explains in a tweet. "Out of caution and safety for everyone, we are postponing the following shows."

It was later revealed that the affected person is bandmember Kelby Ray.

The postponed concerts were originally set for Thursday (Aug. 19) in Salt Lake City, Utah; Friday (Aug. 20) in Cardwell, Mont.; and Saturday (Aug. 21) in Emmett, Idaho. "Stay tuned for further updates," TC3 say. They have postponed the following weekend of shows, as well, and made changes to entry requirements for their upcoming Ryman Auditorium concerts in Nashville.

The Cadillac Three are scheduled to be on the road in the United States through late November, then head to Europe in December. The trek began in June.

TC3 are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band in 2021. Prior to this tour, they'd been off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but had been keeping plenty busy: They dropped their hard-rocking Country Fuzz album in February of 2020 and followed it with the surprise release of Tabasco & Sweet Tea that October. The band also helmed a series of Country Fuzz Presents livestream shows, which benefitted the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.