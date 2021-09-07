Dillon Carmichael’s New Album, ‘Son of A,’ Features Jon Pardi, the Cadillac Three and More

Dillon Carmichael's upcoming sophomore album, Son of A, is packed with country star power.Jon Pardi and The Cadillac Three are among the notable country names who collaborated with Carmichael on the 14-track project, set for release on Oct. 22.

In fact, Pardi serves as co-producer on seven songs, including the introductory track, "Pickin' Up Girls," which features TC3. The trio's frontman, Jaren Johnston, co-wrote three of the album's songs.

"'Cause we're pickin' up girls / In a hand-me-down Ford / Nowhere bound, just to swig a little pour / Yeah, catch a little buzz / And a kiss up against that door / Keep the party going 'til we get a little torn," they chant in the rowdy, country-meets-funk number. Readers can hear the new song below.

Hitmakers Shane McAnally, Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Jessi Alexander and "Dust on the Bottle" singer David Lee Murphy are also writers on Son of A's tracks. The album's songs include "Man Made a Bar;" Carmichael's current single, "Hot Beer;" and two other previously released tracks, "Big Truck" and "Hose Water."

"I can't wait for y'all to hear these songs," Carmichael writes in an Instagram post. of the album, which follows his 2018 debut, Hell on an Angel. In 2020, Carmichael's single "I Do for You" reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Carmichael, who is the nephew of Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery, is also out on the road for a Fall 2021 tour. The trek began on Sunday (Sept. 5) in Washington and includes a stop at the famed Nashville club 3rd & Lindsley before it wraps up on Oct. 8 in the singer's native Kentucky.

Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

Dillon Carmichael, Son of A Tracklist:

1. "Hot Beer" (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)*

2. "Big Truck" (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy)*

3. "Paychecks and Longnecks" (Brice Long, Greylan James)^

4. "Family Tree" (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O’Donnell)+

5. "Hose Water" (Rhett Akins, Travis Hill, Paul DiGiovanni)*

6. "Son of A" (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O’Donnell)+

7. "Man Made a Bar" (Jon Pardi, Shane McAnally, Luke Laird)*

8. "Red, White, Camo and Blue" (Dillon Carmichael, Bobby Pinson, Phil O’Donnell)+

9. "Leave the Lovin’" (Jaren Johnston, Luke Laird)*

10. "Since You’ve Been in It" (Dillon Carmichael, Ray Fulcher, Michael Whitworth, Daniel Ross)^

11. "Pickin’ Up Girls" (feat. The Cadillac Three) (Dillon Carmichael, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)*

12. "Gonna Wish You Did" (Michael Hardy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Brad Clawson)*

13. "Somewhere She Ain’t" (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip)^

14. "Baby I Would" (Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane)^

* produced by Jon Pardi and Ryan Gore

^ produced by Dann Huff

+ roduced by Phil O’Donnell