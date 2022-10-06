Dillon Carmichael Weds Shayla Whitson

Dillon Carmichael is a married man! The country singer was at the end of the aisle this past Saturday (Oct. 1), to meet his longtime-girlfriend-turned-wife, Shayla Whitson.

The pair chose to tie the knot at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., in front of a mix of family and friends. The ceremony was beautiful and elegant, taking place outside underneath a wooden cross accentuated with white flowers.

During the ceremony, the Kentucky natives included nods to their country upbringing, including Whitson's incorporation of her late grandfather's bolo tie and the Lucchese boots that adorned both their feet.

Once they were officially married by Carmichael's friend, the newly married couple shuffled on over to where they first met: The Austin City Saloon further cemented itself in the couple's love story by not only serving as their "first meet" spot, but as the reception location for what appeared to be one heck of a party.

Sticking to what they like best, the newly-minted Carmichaels hired a variety of food trucks to serve their guests options ranging from pizza and tacos, to ice cream. In addition to dancing and eating, there was of course of singing. Carmichael took to the stage to play a song for his bride that he had written in anticipation of the big day.

Carmichael shares with People that he's ready for what comes next. He's looking forward to creating something uniquely theirs; "I am excited to own a house with her and spend my time making it a home. She is excited to have the same last name and get to do life together as one."

Carmichael asked Whitson to marry him on their two year dating anniversary. The pair first met in late 2017 (at the Austin City Saloon), when Whitson attended a show Carmichael was playing. While the singer admits he was a little too shy to go up and talk to Whitson, she was totally comfortable being the one to break the ice.

Fast forward a couple of years to 2019, Carmichael and Whitson got a little more serious by moving in together and being pet parents to their dog, Parker. Fans might remember that Whitson also co-starred in the lyric video for Carmichael's romantic 2019 release, "I Do for You," which was shot on their property.