Ruston Kelly Reveals 2023 ‘The Weakness’ Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly will embark on a lengthy headlining tour this spring in support of his upcoming third studio album, The Weakness, out April 7.

The 34-year-old talent will visit cities across the U.S. beginning April 12 with a performance at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Ky. The 30-date trek includes stops in New York City, Seattle, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Houston before wrapping up with a special set at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on June 2.

Kelly has tapped an eclectic mix of talent for support on the tour, including a set from Jenny Lewis at his final date in Nashville. Indie rocker Annie DiRusso, New York City-based outfit Purr, Americana duo Briscoe and Colorado indie-folk band Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners will also perform on select dates.

You can find a complete list of Kelly's upcoming tour dates below. Tickets for all performances will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10AM local time. VIP packages, which include exclusive entry into an intimate soundcheck performance and Q&A session prior to the show, are on sale now via Ruston Kelly's official website.

Ruston Kelly's 2023 The Weakness Tour Dates:

April 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom ~

April 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City ~

April 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theater ~

April 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground ~

April 17 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

April 19 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry *

April 20 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony *

April 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall *

April 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA *

April 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

April 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird #

April 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache #

April 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues #

April 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue #

May 2 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre #

May 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot #

May 5 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory ^

May 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox ^

May 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall ^

May 9 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall ^

May 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore ^

May 12 - Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up ^

May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theater ^

May 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom ^

May 16 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf ^

May 18 - Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall #

May 19 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues #

May 20 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s #

May 22 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads #

June 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater $

~ ft. Annie DiRusso

* ft. Purr

# ft. Briscoe

^ ft. Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

$ ft. Jenny Lewis