Ruston Kelly will deliver a new album later this summer. Shape & Destroy is due out on Aug. 28, via Rounder Records.

Shape & Destroy is Kelly's sophomore full-length release, following 2018's Dying Star. Producer Jarrad K returned to work with Kelly on the 13-track project, which also features Kelly's father, Tim "TK" Kelly; his sister, Abby Kelly; and his wife, country star Kacey Musgraves, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s what this record is about to me: Trying to reestablish yourself as yourself," the singer and songwriter explains. "By taking care of yourself, you are in turn taking care of the people who love you. And being a better person in the world."

In April, Kelly released "Brave" from Shape & Destroy. On Wednesday (June 10), when announcing the album, he also dropped "Rubber," a ballad led by finger-plucked acoustic guitar and full of airy harmonies and an ethereal melody.

"Oh, can I bounce back? / Oh, or just lay flat?" Kelly repeats throughout the song.

Readers can press play above to hear "Rubber."

Ruston Kelly, Shape & Destroy Tracklist:

1. “In the Blue”

2. “Radio Cloud”

3. “Alive”

4. “Changes”

5. “Mid-Morning Lament”

6. “Brave”

7. “Clean”

8. “Rubber”

9. “Jubilee”

10. “Closest Thing”

11. “Pressure”

12. “Under the Sun”

13. “Hallelujah Anyway”