Ruston Kelly Teases ‘Shape & Destroy’ Album With New Song ‘Rubber’ [LISTEN]
Ruston Kelly will deliver a new album later this summer. Shape & Destroy is due out on Aug. 28, via Rounder Records.
Shape & Destroy is Kelly's sophomore full-length release, following 2018's Dying Star. Producer Jarrad K returned to work with Kelly on the 13-track project, which also features Kelly's father, Tim "TK" Kelly; his sister, Abby Kelly; and his wife, country star Kacey Musgraves, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“That’s what this record is about to me: Trying to reestablish yourself as yourself," the singer and songwriter explains. "By taking care of yourself, you are in turn taking care of the people who love you. And being a better person in the world."
In April, Kelly released "Brave" from Shape & Destroy. On Wednesday (June 10), when announcing the album, he also dropped "Rubber," a ballad led by finger-plucked acoustic guitar and full of airy harmonies and an ethereal melody.
"Oh, can I bounce back? / Oh, or just lay flat?" Kelly repeats throughout the song.
Readers can press play above to hear "Rubber."
Ruston Kelly, Shape & Destroy Tracklist:
1. “In the Blue”
2. “Radio Cloud”
3. “Alive”
4. “Changes”
5. “Mid-Morning Lament”
6. “Brave”
7. “Clean”
8. “Rubber”
9. “Jubilee”
10. “Closest Thing”
11. “Pressure”
12. “Under the Sun”
13. “Hallelujah Anyway”
