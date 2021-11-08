Jason Isbell made a surprise appearance at Ruston Kelly's first of two consecutive concert dates at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), Kelly was mid-set during his Shape & Destroy tour stop when he paused to welcome a special guest, who he teased as "the King of the Ryman." Isbell then emerged on stage for a duet version of "Big Brown Bus," a track from Kelly's 2018 record Dying Star. You can watch a portion of the performance below.

The unexpected collaboration was one of many special moments during Kelly's return to the Ryman stage. The evening kicked off with an inspiring performance from Ruston's father, Tim Kelly, who released his debut record Ride Through The Rain on Friday (Nov. 5). Ruston produced the long-awaited project from his talented father (also known by his nickname "TK"), a goal which Tim put on hold for decades in order to support the dreams of his children.

In addition to promoting his father's new record, Ruston Kelly will continue to tour in support of his 2020 sophomore record Shape & Destroy. Following his second Ryman show on Nov. 8 with support from Margaret Glaspy, he'll travel across the northeast before wrapping up the national tour on Nov. 21 in Minneapolis, Minn. You can find a full list of upcoming concert dates at Ruston Kelly's official website.

