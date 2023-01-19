The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More

We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to.

Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.

Today's installment includes the powerful lead single from Ruston Kelly's highly anticipated third studio album, a party anthem from Canadian country artist Jade Eagleson and a moving, timely story-song from Milwaukee-based talent Trapper Schoepp.

