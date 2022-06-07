Tami Neilson, The McCrary Sisters, Tim + Ruston Kelly and More Join AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup

The Americana Music Association has announced their second round of performers set to perform at AmericanaFest 2022 this September. The Wild Feathers, Hayes Carll, Sierra Ferrell, Lilli Lewis, Leah Blevins and Jaime Wyatt are just a few of the 58 artists added to the five-day festival's schedule.

Following the release of her celebrated duet with Willie Nelson, New Zealand-based talent Tami Neilson will head to Nashville for an official showcasing set in support of her upcoming album Kingmaker, which is set for release on July 15.

Tim Kelly, who earned critical acclaim for his 2021 debut solo album Ride Through the Rain, will be joined by his son, "dirt emo" singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, for a special performance during the event.

Accomplished vocal group The McCrary Sisters have also been added to the lineup, confirming that sisters Ann, Regina and Alfreda will continue to perform together following the passing of Deborah McCrary, who died on June 1 at the age of 67.

Other notable performers include Tommy Prine, son of the late John Prine, who is expected to release his debut album later this year. That project, which was co-produced by Ruston Kelly and Gena Johnson, will take listeners on a deep dive into the 26-year-old's personal experiences, from personal growth, love and grief over the loss of his father.

A final round of artist announcements is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The initial roster of performers was shared in April, which includes Miko Marks, Joshua Ray Walker, Caroline Spence, Jim Lauderdale Asleep at the Wheel, Rissi Palmer, Jamie Lin Wilson, River Whyless, Kaitlin Butts, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Watkins Family Hour and a special appearance from the Black Opry Revue.

The 2022 Americana Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-17; in addition to its showcases and panels, the festival also includes the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. Registration for AmericanaFest 2022 and wristbands for its nightly showcases are now available. You can find more information on the festival, schedule and performers at AmericanaMusic.org.

New Additions to the 2022 Americana Music Festival Lineup:

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Alex Williams

Ashley Ray

Autumn Nicholas

Bandits on the Run

Ben Chapman

Chuck Mead

Colin Lillie

Cordovas

Dan Bettridge

Early James

Fanny Lumsden

Ferris & Sylvester

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

Hannah Juanita

Hayes Carll

Jaime Wyatt

KINGSWOOD

Kyshona

Lady Nade

Larry McCray

Lauren Housley

Leah Blevins

Leyla McCalla

Lilli Lewis

Lisa Morales

Madeline Edwards

Margo Cilker

Mark Wilkinson

The McCrary Sisters

Megan Nash

Melody Moko

Memorial

Michelle Malone

Michigan Rattlers

Mindy Smith

Nicki Bluhm

North Mississippi Acoustic

Oliver Wood

Ordinary Elephant

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Robby Hecht

Ryland Moranz

Sean McConnell

Sierra Ferrell

Tami Neilson

Them Coulee Boys

Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly

Tommy McLain

Tommy Prine

Tristan Bushman

Trousdale

Webb Wilder

The Weeping Willows

The Wild Feathers

Will Hoge