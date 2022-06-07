Tami Neilson, The McCrary Sisters, Tim + Ruston Kelly and More Join AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup
The Americana Music Association has announced their second round of performers set to perform at AmericanaFest 2022 this September. The Wild Feathers, Hayes Carll, Sierra Ferrell, Lilli Lewis, Leah Blevins and Jaime Wyatt are just a few of the 58 artists added to the five-day festival's schedule.
Following the release of her celebrated duet with Willie Nelson, New Zealand-based talent Tami Neilson will head to Nashville for an official showcasing set in support of her upcoming album Kingmaker, which is set for release on July 15.
Tim Kelly, who earned critical acclaim for his 2021 debut solo album Ride Through the Rain, will be joined by his son, "dirt emo" singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, for a special performance during the event.
Accomplished vocal group The McCrary Sisters have also been added to the lineup, confirming that sisters Ann, Regina and Alfreda will continue to perform together following the passing of Deborah McCrary, who died on June 1 at the age of 67.
Other notable performers include Tommy Prine, son of the late John Prine, who is expected to release his debut album later this year. That project, which was co-produced by Ruston Kelly and Gena Johnson, will take listeners on a deep dive into the 26-year-old's personal experiences, from personal growth, love and grief over the loss of his father.
A final round of artist announcements is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The initial roster of performers was shared in April, which includes Miko Marks, Joshua Ray Walker, Caroline Spence, Jim Lauderdale Asleep at the Wheel, Rissi Palmer, Jamie Lin Wilson, River Whyless, Kaitlin Butts, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Watkins Family Hour and a special appearance from the Black Opry Revue.
The 2022 Americana Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-17; in addition to its showcases and panels, the festival also includes the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. Registration for AmericanaFest 2022 and wristbands for its nightly showcases are now available. You can find more information on the festival, schedule and performers at AmericanaMusic.org.
New Additions to the 2022 Americana Music Festival Lineup:
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Alex Williams
Ashley Ray
Autumn Nicholas
Bandits on the Run
Ben Chapman
Chuck Mead
Colin Lillie
Cordovas
Dan Bettridge
Early James
Fanny Lumsden
Ferris & Sylvester
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Hannah Juanita
Hayes Carll
Jaime Wyatt
KINGSWOOD
Kyshona
Lady Nade
Larry McCray
Lauren Housley
Leah Blevins
Leyla McCalla
Lilli Lewis
Lisa Morales
Madeline Edwards
Margo Cilker
Mark Wilkinson
The McCrary Sisters
Megan Nash
Melody Moko
Memorial
Michelle Malone
Michigan Rattlers
Mindy Smith
Nicki Bluhm
North Mississippi Acoustic
Oliver Wood
Ordinary Elephant
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
Robby Hecht
Ryland Moranz
Sean McConnell
Sierra Ferrell
Tami Neilson
Them Coulee Boys
Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly
Tommy McLain
Tommy Prine
Tristan Bushman
Trousdale
Webb Wilder
The Weeping Willows
The Wild Feathers
Will Hoge