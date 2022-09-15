PHOTOS: 2022 Americana Honors &#038; Awards Red Carpet

PHOTOS: 2022 Americana Honors & Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images for Americana Music Association

The 2022 Americana Honors & Awards were held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (Sept. 14) and this year's all-star list of attendees brought their best looks to the red carpet.

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Sierra Ferrell shined with attire adorned in bold colors, metallics and sequins. Emerging Artist of the Year nominee Neal Francis looked sleek in his floral-patterned custom suit, while Lifetime Achievement honoree Chris Isaak opted for a classic western suit lightly embellished with rhinestones. Previous Emerging Act of the Year nominee Kelsey Waldon sparked in her beaded fringe set by Nashville designer Cybelle Elena.

Take a look at all the best looks and memorable moments from the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards red carpet.

PHOTOS: 2022 Americana Honors & Awards Red Carpet

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Nikki Lane, Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett are just a few of the talented acts who took the stage during the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Take a look at all the fashion, surprises and fun captured in these snapshots from the red carpet.
Filed Under: AmericanaFest
Categories: Alt-Country, Americana, Country News, Galleries, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot