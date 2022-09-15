PHOTOS: 2022 Americana Honors & Awards Red Carpet

The 2022 Americana Honors & Awards were held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (Sept. 14) and this year's all-star list of attendees brought their best looks to the red carpet.

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Sierra Ferrell shined with attire adorned in bold colors, metallics and sequins. Emerging Artist of the Year nominee Neal Francis looked sleek in his floral-patterned custom suit, while Lifetime Achievement honoree Chris Isaak opted for a classic western suit lightly embellished with rhinestones. Previous Emerging Act of the Year nominee Kelsey Waldon sparked in her beaded fringe set by Nashville designer Cybelle Elena.

Take a look at all the best looks and memorable moments from the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards red carpet.