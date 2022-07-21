Joshua Hedley, Lori McKenna + Adia Victoria Among Additions to AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup

The Americana Music Association has just added a lengthy new list of performers to the AmericanaFest 2022 lineup.

Joshua Hedley, fresh off the release of his celebrated 90s country-inspired album Neon Blue, joins accomplished singer-songwriter Lori McKenna and critically-acclaimed "gothic blues" storyteller Adia Victoria among the newest additions to the music festival's roster of talent.

49 Winchester, American Aquarium, Lainey Wilson, Nikki Lane, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Alison Moorer, S.G. Goodman, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Taj Mahal and Angel Olsen are also among the additions to the five-day festival's schedule.

The initial roster of performers was shared in April, which includes Miko Marks, Joshua Ray Walker, Caroline Spence, Jim Lauderdale Asleep at the Wheel, Rissi Palmer, Jamie Lin Wilson, River Whyless, Kaitlin Butts, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Watkins Family Hour and a special appearance from the Black Opry Revue.

The 2022 Americana Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-17; in addition to its showcases and panels, the festival also includes the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. Registration for AmericanaFest 2022 and wristbands for its nightly showcases are now available. You can find more information on the festival, schedule and performers at AmericanaMusic.org.

AmericanaFest 2022 Performers:

49 Winchester

Aaron Raitiere

Abby Hamilton

Abe Partridge

Abraham Alexander

The Abrams

The Accidentals

Adia Victoria

Alex Williams

Ali McGuirk

Alisa Amador

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Allison Moorer

American Aquarium

Amanda Rheaume

Amy Speace

Andy McKee

Andrew Duhon

Angel Olsen

Ashley Ray

Asleep at the Wheel

Autumn Nicholas

The Ballroom Thieves

Bandits on the Run

Bee Taylor

Bella White

Ben Chapman

Bette Smith

Black Opry Revue

Blue Dogs

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bowen Young

Brennen Leigh

Brit Taylor

Bruce Molsky

Buffalo Nichols

Caroline Spence

Charles Wesley Godwin

Christie Lenée

Chuck Mead

Colin Lillie

The Contenders

Cordovas

Cory Branan

Dan Bettridge

Dan Rodriguez

Davisson Brothers Band

David Starr

Dead Horses

The Deer

The Deslondes

Digging Roots

Drayton Farley

Early James

Emily Kinney

Erin Enderlin

Fanny Lumsden

Ferris & Sylvester

Fireside Collective

Gabe Lee

Gaby Moreno

Garrison Starr

Hannah Juanita

Hayes Carll

The Heavy Heavy

Henry Wagons

Honey Harper

Jade Bird

Jaime Wyatt

Jake Blount

James McMurtry

Jamie Lin Wilson

JD Clayton

Jedd Hughes

The Jerry Douglas Band

Jesse Daniel

Jessica Willis Fisher

Jim Lauderdale

Joe Purdy

John Fullbright

Jonny Morgan

Joshua Hedley

Joshua Ray Walker

Kaia Kater

Kaitlin Butts

Kayla Ray

Kelly Willis

Kiely Connell

KINGSWOOD

Kyshona

Lady Nade

Lainey Wilson

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Larry McCray

Lauren Housley

Leah Blevins

Leyla McCalla

Lilli Lewis

Lindsay Lou

Lisa Morales

Lori McKenna

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase

LULLANAS

Madeline Edwards

Margo Cilker

Mark Wilkinson

Matt Hillyer

The McCrary Sisters

Megan Nash

Melissa Carper

Melody Moko

Memorial

Michaela Anne

Michelle Malone

Michigan Rattlers

Mike Compton

Miko Marks

Mindy Smith

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

My Politic

Myron Elkins

Nat Myers

Nathan Graham

Nicki Bluhm

Nikki Lane

Nora Brown

North Mississippi Acoustic

Oliver Wood

Ordinary Elephant

Oshima Brothers

Pat Bryne

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Peter One

The Pine Hearts

Po' Ramblin' Boys

Rachel Brooke

Rainbow Girls

Rascal Martinez

Rissi Palmer

River Whyless

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Robby Hecht

Ryland Moranz

S.G. Goodman

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Sean McConnell

Seth James

Shemekia Copeland

Sierra Ferrell

Sister Sadie

Stacy Antonel

Sunny Sweeney

Sunny War

The Sweet Lillies

Taj Mahal

Tall Heights

Tami Neilson

Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz

Them Coulee Boys

Theo Lawrence

Tim Baker

Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly

Tommy McLain

Tommy Prince

Town Mountain

Tray Wellington Band

Tristan Bushman

Troubadour Blue

Trousdale

Watkins Family Hour

Webb Wilder

The Weeping Willows

Whitehorse

The Wild Feathers

The Wilder Blue

Will Hoge

William Prince

Willie Watson

Willi Carlisle