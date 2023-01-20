Top 10 Joshua Hedley Songs

Country singer-songwriter Joshua Hedley is known for putting a modern on the genre's traditionalist sound. Often accompanied by fiddle and weeping steel guitars, the multi-talented Florida native stands firmly devoted to keeping country music's early sound alive.

Hedley started playing honky-tonks in Nashville when he was just 19 years old. During those early years, Hedley honed his sound and carved his own space in the city's creative community. As he played lengthy sets on Lower Broadway night after night, he earned the nickname "Mr. Jukebox" from his peers.

He also earned a reputation as a sought-after fiddle player. Over the years, he's performed alongside some of music's biggest talents, including Justin Townes Earle and Margo Price.

His 2018 debut record, appropriately titled Mr. Jukebox, won favor from critics who were drawn to his old-school sound. For his sophomore album, 2022's Neon Blue, he paid homage to the punchy, neo-traditionalist twang of 90s country. He even recruited some of Nashville's best session players from the era to help craft a sound reminiscent of hitmakers of the decade like Tracy Lawrence and Alan Jackson.

Hedley keeps the past alive without merely mimicking it. Instead, he brings plenty of heart and personality to each song he records, regardless of the inspiration.

Until we see where he goes next, join The Boot in counting down 10 of Joshua Hedley's best songs so far.

