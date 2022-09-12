The Boot’s Americana Acoustic Hour is Heading to Nashville

Celebrate the kickoff of AmericanaFest 2022 by joining us for our first unofficial showcase this Tuesday (Sept. 13) at Vinyl Tap in East Nashville.

The Boot's Americana Acoustic Hour features seven incredible acts that are making waves within the music scene. Come grab a drink, snag some new vinyl records and enjoy special acoustic sets from Caleb Caudle, Creature Comfort, Crys Matthews, Elliah Heifetz, Mya Byrne, Roxi Copland and Tami Neilson. The music begins at 6 p.m. so come early to grab a good seat and settle in for an evening to remember.

the boot americana acoustic hour loading...

Can't wait until Tuesday? Get to know each of the artists who will take the stage on Tuesday by checking out our curated Spotify playlist featuring tracks from each buzz-worthy act below: