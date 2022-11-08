First Aid Kit Plot 2023 ‘Palomino’ Tour Dates

Swedish indie-folk duo First Aid Kit have mapped out a lengthy North American tour in support of their latest album, Palomino, which was released on Friday (Nov. 4).

The trek's first leg, which features support from Hurray for the Riff Raff, will begin at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif., on May 15. Sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg will travel to venues across the West Coast before visiting Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Wash., on May 24.

After a nearly two-month pause, the band will kick off the tour's second stint at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on July 12 ahead of stops in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and New York City. The journey will close with an appearance at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minn., on July 23. The Weather Station will serve as support for all dates on the Palomino Tour's final leg.

A pre-sale for all North American shows will begin tomorrow (Wednesday), Nov. 9 at 10AM local time before the general on-sale kicks off Friday, Nov. 11 at 10AM local time. You can find a complete list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing details are available at First Aid Kit's official website.

First Aid Kit's 2023 U.S. Palomino Tour Dates:

May 15 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater *

May 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium *

May 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren *

May 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium *

May 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center *

May 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium *

May 23 - Vancouver, Canada @ Malkin Bowl *

May 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater *

July 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium $

July 14 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem $

July 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore $

July 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner $

July 18 - New York City, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall $

July 20 - Toronto, Canada @ HISTORY $

July 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ TBC $

July 23 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre $

* support from Hurray for the Riff Raff

$ support from The Weather Station