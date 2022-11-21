Kenny Chesney spent much of 2022 playing sold out stadiums on his massive Here and Now Tour. Next year, he'll be going a different direction: Backwards.

The "Summertime" hitmaker has announced a nostalgic tour, the I Go Back Tour, for 2023.

Instead of continuing down the lane of high-occupancy venues, Chesney it planning on taking a turn down memory lane and scaling things back. The trek will take him to venues he played while he was first building his career more than two decades ago.

"'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can," he writes. "In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that."

Kelsea Ballerini will join him as direct support on the 19-date trek, which will begin on March 25 in State College, Penn. The two share a sentimental duet titled "Half of My Hometown," which is likely to be performed during the tour's run, keeping in line with the nostalgic theme.

Chesney's I Go Back Tour will conclude in Orange Beach, Ala. on May 27, 2023.

Kenny Chesney's 2023 I Go Back Tour Dates:

March 25 - State College, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

April 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

April 6 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, Penn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

April 25 - Lexington, Kent. @ Rupp Arena

April 27 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 - Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

May 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ The Alerus Center

May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 - Evansville, Ind. @ For Center

May 25 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 27 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf