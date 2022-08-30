Aug. 30 marks a big anniversary for Kenny Chesney: It was on that date, 25 years ago, that the Tennessee native reached a career turning point with "She's Got It All," from his fourth album, I Will Stand. The song became his first No. 1 Billboard hit on Aug. 30, 1997.

Written by Craig Wiseman and Drew Womack, "She's Got It All" was released as the lead single from Chesney's album I Will Stand. It debuted on the charts in May and reached the No. 1 position several months later.

Kenny Chesney She's Got It All BNA Records loading...

Chesney had already released six singles by the time "She's Got It All" landed at the top of the charts. He came close to the No. 1 spot with his previous single, "When I Close My Eyes," from his previous album, Me and You; that song came in at No. 2, narrowly failing to reach the highest position.

The multi-platinum-selling singer has gone on to have more than two dozen other songs go all the way to No. 1, including "How Forever Feels," "You Had Me From Hello," "The Good Stuff" and "There Goes My Life." Chesney has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned more than a dozen awards, including four ACM Entertainer of the Year trophies.

LOOK: Kenny Chesney's Best Beach Pics

WATCH: How Well Do You Know Kenny Chesney?