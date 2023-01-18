Nikki Lane Expands ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Tour Into Spring 2023

Nikki Lane is hitting the road again in 2023. The edgy, genre-bending talent has confirmed a new set of U.S. headlining dates that kick off this spring.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and South Carolina native will stop in a range of major cities, including Houston, Seattle and San Francisco, in support of her latest record, Denim & Diamonds.

The trek kicks off on March 16 with an appearance at Boston's MGM Music Hall with Dropkick Murphys. Lane teamed up with the accomplished punk rock outfit for a track on their 2022 record This Machine Still Kills Fascists, featuring songs created with unused lyrics penned by folk icon Woody Guthrie.

Tickets for all Denim & Diamonds Tour dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20, at 10AM local time. These new shows coincide with a handful of festival appearances, including an April 15 stop at Georgetown, Texas' Two Step Inn event.

Later in the month, Lane will also make a return appearance at Stagecoach Festival 2023, where she'll perform and curate her Stage Stop Marketplace, featuring a variety of unique vintage apparel. You can find additional information on those appearances and ticketing options at Nikki Lane's official website.

Nikki Lane's 2023 Denim & Diamonds Tour Dates:

March 16 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall (w/ Dropkick Murphys)

April 14 — Houston, Texas @ Last Concert Cafe

April 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

April 19 — Bozeman, Mont. @ The Rialto

April 21 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Hollywood Theatre

April 22 — Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

April 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

April 25 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

April 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow’s

May 5 — Decatur, Ala. @ Princess Theatre

May 6 — Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed