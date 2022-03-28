Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours Among Performers at Inaugural Palomino Festival

Some of the biggest names in alt-country and Americana are set to perform at a brand new festival this summer. Today (March 28), the team behind Stagecoach Festival announced the inaugural lineup for Palomino Festival, to be held July 9, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Willie Nelson and Family, Kacey Musgraves and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to headline the unique, genre-spanning one-day event. The impressive lineup also includes the newly-reunited Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Langhorne Slim, Amythyst Kiah, Sierra Hull, Low Cut Connie, Jaime Wyatt, Ian Noe, Logan Ledger and a special appearance from The Compton Cowboys. Nikki Lane will perform at the festival and host her Stage Stop Marketplace, featuring a collection of hand-curated vintage clothing for sale.

Palomino Festival Lineup Goldenvoice loading...

Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission passes starting at $179 plus fees. VIP passes are also available, beginning at $399 plus fees. A "High Life" package is also available, which includes exclusive concert viewing areas, complimentary tacos, snacks and margarita tastings, as well as transportation between festival stages. You can find additional information about ticketing options via the festival's official website.