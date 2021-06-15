Brent Cobb + Nikki Lane Are Mounting a Co-Headlining Tour Starting in August

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane have confirmed a string of co-headlining dates for 2021. Called the Soapbox Derby Tour, the run kicks off on Aug. 20 in Chicago, Ill., and wraps with a show on Sept. 9 in Atlanta, Ga.

"We all ought to want to be Nikki Lane when we grow up," says Cobb of his soon-to-be tourmate (quote via Rolling Stone). "She's just a boss at anything she does. So, when the idea for the first full-band tour since the pandemic came up, there was no one else I could imagine sharing the moment with.

"I suppose we're cut from a similar cloth, and that family feeling amongst the crowd is what I'm looking the most forward to at these shows," he adds. "It's gonna be something really special."

For her part, Lane agrees with Cobb that a sense of family between artist and audience is at the intersection of both of their musical identities.

"I liken sharing a stage or a song with Brent Cobb to a holiday meal: It's something so familiar, but you just don't get to do it enough," she explains. "We're from the same neck of the woods, as they say. When we get together, we know how to have a good time, and we put on a good show.

"But that don't mean we might not just go off the rails for a moment. 'Cause we're swapping whiskey and tequila, telling stories and talking s--t -- and there's just no tellin' what might happen," Lane cautions.

Joining the 18-stop party as the opening act is singer-songwriter Andrew Combs.

Tickets for the Soapbox Derby Tour will go on sale on Thursday (June 17) at 10AM local time. Head to Cobb's website or Lane's website for more details.

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane, 2021 Soapbox Derby Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 -- Chicago, Il. @ Thalia Hall

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Hi-Fi

Aug. 22 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Brown Foreman Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Aug. 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Aug. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Aug. 27 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

Aug. 28 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Aug. 30 -- Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Aug. 31 -- Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Sept. 1 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre

Sept. 2 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer

Sept. 3 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Sept. 5 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Sept. 7 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Sept. 8 -- Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Sept. 9 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

