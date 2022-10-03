Watch Nikki Lane’s Sparkling Performance of ‘Denim & Diamonds’ on ‘CBS Saturday Morning’
Americana singer-songwriter Nikki Lane lit up the stage during her Oct. 1 appearance on CBS This Morning. Readers can press play above to see her perform the title track from her latest album Denim & Diamonds, which was released on Sept. 23.
The South Carolina native stopped by the CBS studio to perform the track, along with new album cuts "First High" and "Try Harder” for their Saturday Sessions series.
Creating in collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme, Denim & Diamonds mixes a heaping dose of psychedelic rock into Lane's trademark alt-country sound.
Fans can catch Lane out on tour through the end of the year. She'll continue her headlining trek tonight with a stop in Lexington, Ky. before joining Midland and Turnpike Troubadours for a series of one-off support slots. You can find a full list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing information is available at Nikki Lane's official website.
Nikki Lane's 2022 Tour Dates:
Oct. 3 - Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl
Oct. 4 - Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar
Oct. 5 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts
Oct. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 8 - North Charleston, S.C. @ Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Oct. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater †
Oct. 19 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Manship Theatre
Oct. 20 - Houston, Texas @ Last Concert Café
Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas @ The White Horse
Oct. 22 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater ‡
Oct. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory
Oct. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 27 - Lubbock, Texas. @ The Blue Light Live
Oct. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center †
Oct. 29 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre †
Nov. 5 - Spicewood, Texas @ Lucktoberfest
Nov. 29 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Gray Eagle
Nov. 30 - Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center
Dec. 1 - Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat
Dec. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
Dec. 3 - Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall
Dec. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Dec. 6 - Toronto, Ont. @ Horseshoe Tavern
Dec. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Dec. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Dec. 11 - Newport, Ky. @ The Southgate House Revival
Dec. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Dec. 14 - Evanston, Ill. @ SPACE
Dec. 15 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
Dec. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Dec. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Dec. 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
† with Midland
‡ with Turnpike Troubadours