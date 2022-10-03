Watch Nikki Lane’s Sparkling Performance of ‘Denim & Diamonds’ on ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Americana singer-songwriter Nikki Lane lit up the stage during her Oct. 1 appearance on CBS This Morning. Readers can press play above to see her perform the title track from her latest album Denim & Diamonds, which was released on Sept. 23.

The South Carolina native stopped by the CBS studio to perform the track, along with new album cuts "First High" and "Try Harder” for their Saturday Sessions series.

Creating in collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme, Denim & Diamonds mixes a heaping dose of psychedelic rock into Lane's trademark alt-country sound.

Fans can catch Lane out on tour through the end of the year. She'll continue her headlining trek tonight with a stop in Lexington, Ky. before joining Midland and Turnpike Troubadours for a series of one-off support slots. You can find a full list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing information is available at Nikki Lane's official website.

Nikki Lane's 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 3 - Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Oct. 4 - Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar

Oct. 5 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

Oct. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 8 - North Charleston, S.C. @ Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Oct. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater †

Oct. 19 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Manship Theatre

Oct. 20 - Houston, Texas @ Last Concert Café

Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas @ The White Horse

Oct. 22 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater ‡

Oct. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory

Oct. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Lubbock, Texas. @ The Blue Light Live

Oct. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center †

Oct. 29 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre †

Nov. 5 - Spicewood, Texas @ Lucktoberfest

Nov. 29 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Gray Eagle

Nov. 30 - Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center

Dec. 1 - Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

Dec. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Dec. 3 - Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

Dec. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Dec. 6 - Toronto, Ont. @ Horseshoe Tavern

Dec. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Dec. 11 - Newport, Ky. @ The Southgate House Revival

Dec. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Dec. 14 - Evanston, Ill. @ SPACE

Dec. 15 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

Dec. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Dec. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Dec. 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

† with Midland

‡ with Turnpike Troubadours