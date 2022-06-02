Nikki Lane is gearing up to release her first new album in five years. On Sept. 23, the acclaimed alt-country act will share her fourth record, Denim & Diamonds, which finds Lane leaning into a more rock-influenced sound.

The album's lead single "First High" shows off that sonic evolution, anchored by production from Queens of the Stone Age's Joshua Homme. With a grooving bass line and fiery electric guitar backing Lane's smoky, engaging vocals, the track evokes the magical, adrenaline-filled rush of experiencing something for the very first time.

“This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss," Lane said in a statement. "Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time. The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it."

Watch the official music video for "First High" below.

Denim & Diamonds features an impressive roster of players accompanying lane, including Homme and Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass. The project also features contributions from Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, Autolux's Carla Azar and accomplished pedal steel player Matthew Pynn.

Over the past five years, Lane has kept busy with multiple creative projects, including collaborations with Lana Del Rey and Brent Cobb. She's also continued to grow her successful vintage business High Class Hillbilly, which is based out of a retail location in East Nashville and regularly holds pop-up events, including a curated marketplace held annually as a part of Stagecoach Festival.

Having an extended period of time between projects allowed Lane to approach the creative process with a new perspective.

"There is a song that didn’t make the album with the lyrics, 'Sometimes you gotta run away to live a life that you can write a song about,'" Lane notes. "Prior to this album, I was so focused on writing about life on the road, that I just didn’t have the headspace to write about the road that got me here."

Nikki Lane Denim & Diamonds album cover New West Records loading...

Currently, Lane has multiple tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including a stop at the inaugural Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9, as well as three dates acting as support for Midland this October. You can find more information about ticketing at Nikki Lane's official website.

Nikki Lane, Denim & Diamonds Track Listing:

1. "First High"

2. "Denim & Diamonds"

3. "Faded"

4. "Born Tough"

5. "Try Harder"

6. "Good Enough"

7. "Live/Love"

8. "Black Widow"

9. "Pass It Down"

10. "Chimayo"