The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Molly Tuttle, Camille Parker and More

Muscle Shoals-based Rob Aldridge and the Proponents are set to return with the second full-length album together in January; their first since their 2018 eponymous debut. This record comes after a difficult year for the band, one that saw the sudden death of bassist Stone Anderson. But Anderson had already recorded all of his parts, and Aldridge wrapped production with Jay Burgess in Greenhill, Alabama. Aldridge says that the first single is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, describing “Mind Over Manners” as “a response to white people who dismiss the movement based on the riots and property damage.” Aldridge adds, “It’s essentially asking white people who feel this way, ‘If you’re being honest with yourself about the history of racism in this country, how can you blame them for rioting?’” -- Blake Ells