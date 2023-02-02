Chris Stapleton Plots Star-Studded 2023 All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton is reviving his All-American Road Show for 2023. The accomplished singer-songwriter announced an extensive set of headlining dates today (Feb. 2) that kick off with a stop at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center on April 26.

Stapleton has recruited an all-star cast of country and Americana acts to support him on the trek, including Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Allen Stone and The War and Treaty.

A complete list of newly-announced tour dates can be found below. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 AM local time. Fan club members can access an exclusive pre-sale to general admission passes and VIP packages beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 AM local time. Citi cardmembers can also unlock an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 AM local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

Stapleton's tour announcement comes just days before his appearance at Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, Feb. 5, where he will perform the national anthem. In addition to his All-American Road Show tour dates, fans can catch Stapleton at multiple festivals throughout the year, including RodeoHouston and Stagecoach, along with special appearances at George Strait's upcoming U.S. stadium shows and Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration.

You can find additional information on ticketing options and concert dates at Chris Stapleton's official website.

Chris Stapleton's 2023 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

April 26 — El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *

April 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @Isleta Amphitheater *

June 1 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK ‡

June 2 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena ‡

June 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

June 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center +

June 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena §

June 16 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater §

June 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena §

June 23 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena §

July 6 — Bangor, Maine @ aine Savings Amphitheater §

July 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium #

July 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena #

July 19 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center **

July 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre **

Aug. 10 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

Aug. 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage ‡

Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ††

* with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

‡ with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+ with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§ with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

# with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

** with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

†† with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone