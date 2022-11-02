Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador + Violet Bell Announce 2023 Tour in Support of ‘Built on Bones’

Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador and Violet Bell are hitting the road in support of their new EP Built on Bones.

The project, released on Oct. 28 via Oh Boy Records, was thematically crafted as a song cycle for the Witches in Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth. Next year, the trio will head out to perform the collection in its entirety, along with selected cuts from their own solo material.

The tour kicks off March 1 in Minneapolis, Minn., at 7th Street Entry and will make stops in Illinois and Michigan before continuing to venues along the East Coast, including Pittsburgh, Boston and New York City.

The trio will close out the trek with a sweep through the South that includes performances in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. The tour officially wraps up in Nashville with an appearance at City Winery on March 19.

Built on Bones was commissioned by Telluride Theatre for their modern adaptation of Macbeth, featuring Robinson in the role of Hecate — the leader of the three witches — and as musical director for the entire production. Amador and Bell helped bring Robinson's vision to life with the creative guidance of multi-talented artist Brandy Zdan, who took on the role of producer.

"We envisioned a version of the show where we gave the Witches a powerful voice, and in doing so, belied the history of violence against women and their magic," Robinson said. "In making this record, Lizzy (Bell), Alisa (Amador), Brandy (Zdan) and I held in our hearts the intention to heal the lineage of women who came before us and declare that our power and magic cannot be controlled or snuffed out by a violent patriarchy of fearful men."

Fans can purchase tickets for all tour dates listed below beginning this Friday (Nov. 4) at 10AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options at Emily Scott Robinson's official website.

Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador + Violet Bell 2023 Tour Dates:

Nov. 19 — Southern Pines, NC @ Sunrise Theater

Jan. 24-25— London, UK @ UK Americana Music Week

Jan. 27 — Newcastle, UK @ The Globe

Jan. 28 — Glasgow, UK @ Celtic Connections 2023

Jan. 29 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

March 2— Evanston, Ill. @ Evanston Space

March 3 — Lake Orion, Mich. @ 20 Front Street

March 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Café

March 9 — Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

March 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Joe’s Pub

March 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Café Live

March 12 — Vienna, Va. @ Jammin’ Java

March 16 — Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle

March 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

March 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic

March 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery