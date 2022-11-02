Parker McCollum Sets Tour Dates for Spring 2023

Parker McCollum is hitting the road again in 2023. The Texas native announced 14 new dates for the spring to add to his headlining Rodeo Houston stop in February.

"Spring Tour 2023 coming to a city near you," he writes on social media.

McCollum will get things started in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Feb. 2. He'll perform concerts across the nation, with the last show falling on April 14 in Albuquerque, N.M. The majority of the shows are scheduled for February, which gives him plenty of room to add more to fill out the spring season. Catie Offerman, Corey Kent and Larry Fleet will serve as openers on various stops.

A big highlight for McCollum will be Feb. 28, when he headlines opening night of Rodeo Houston. The Houston native made his debut at the event in 2022. The "Pretty Heart" singer will also perform at Stagecoach for the first time on April 28.

McCollum will also release a new album in 2023. He didn't offer up many details about the project, but he did share a redacted track list, with "Handle on You" and "Stoned" as the only confirmed songs. The other tracks are crossed out, but fans can try their best to decipher what they are.

McCollum recently wrapped up a run on Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar to You Tour in mid-October. He has a few engagements left on the calendar in November and December.

It's been a successful year for the "To Be Loved by You" singer, who won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. He is also nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. On a personal note, McCollum married his girlfriend Hallie Ray in March.

Parker McCollum Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theater +

Feb. 3 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore *+

Feb. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center *+

Feb. 9 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory *+

Feb. 10 — Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel *+

Feb. 11 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome *+

Feb. 16 — Coralville, Iowa @ Extreme Arena *+

Feb. 17 — Ralston, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union *+

Feb. 18 — Springfield, Mo. @ Shrine Mosque *+

Feb. 23 — Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald Tucker *+

Feb. 24 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's Arena *+

Feb. 25 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *+

Feb. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Houston Rodeo

April 13 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center #

April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Rio Rancho #

+ With Corey Kent

* With Catie Offerman

# With Larry Fleet