Dierks Bentley is hitting the road for an extensive summer tour in 2023. The veteran country hitmaker has announced his 28-city Gravel & Gold Tour, which is set to launch in June.

Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour kicks off June 1 with a concert date in Toronto, and it's slated to run through Aug. 26, when it wraps up in Auburn, Wash. Jordan Davis will serve as direct support, and Bentley has also enlisted a diverse slate of special guests for the tour, including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, the Cadillac Three, the Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

The tour is in support of Bentley's 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which he released on Feb. 24.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley says in a press release announcing the tour. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour."

Tickets for Dierks Bentley's 2023 Gravel & Gold Tour are set to go on sale on Friday, March 10, at 10AM local time via the singer's official website. A special fan club presale begins on Tuesday, March 7, at 10AM. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale that begins at 10AM local time on Wednesday, March 8.

A list of tour dates is below:

Dierks Bentley's 2023 Gravel & Gold Tour Dates:

June 1 - Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 3 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 4 - Madison, Ill. @ NASCAR Cup Series Race

June 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 22 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 24 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 13 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

July 27 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 3 - Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino

Aug. 4 - Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Aug. 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 17 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre