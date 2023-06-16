Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival is a no-go for 2023, but the country star has something new up his sleeve for Labor Day weekend.

It's unclear why the annual three-day event won't be returning to San Luis Valley, Colo., for what would have been its fourth year, but Bentley confirmed the news with a video message posted to his Instagram account on Friday (June 16).

In the clip, Bentley reveals that he'll be headlining two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., instead, on Sept. 5 and 6. The Tuesday night performance will feature special performances from Ashley McBryde, the Red Clay Strays and Harper O'Neill, while Wednesday's set includes appearances from the Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts.

"It's been seven years since I've played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it. Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the

list," Bentley says. "I'm bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they'll never forget."

Fans and previous Seven Peaks Festival ticket-holders can access a special presale for both shows beginning Thursday, June 22. A general on-sale will be launched Friday, June 23 at 10AM local time via Bentley's official website.

On Labor Day (Sept. 4), Bentley will reprise the role of '90s country Hot Country Knights alter-ego Douglas "Doug" Douglason to perform a headlining set at his Whiskey Row bar in Denver. Seven Peaks Festival attendees will also get exclusive early access to tickets for the one-night-only concert, Hot Country Knights: Refuse to Be Canceled, beginning on June 22. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public starting at 10AM local time the following day.

These fan-centered performances coincide with Bentley's ongoing Gravel & Gold Tour, supporting his recently released tenth studio album. On July 19, he'll serve as co-host of this year's three-hour CMA Fest television special alongside Lainey Wilson and Elle King.