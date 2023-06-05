Dierks Bentley, Elle King + Lainey Wilson to Host ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special

Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson have been announced as the hosts of the CMA Fest television special, a three-hour primetime television event set to air this summer.

Bentley and King are returning hosts: They tag-teamed the hosting gig for the 2022 CMA Fest special. Wilson is a new addition to the hosting lineup in 2023.

The show will show all the highlights and behind-the-scenes fun of the 2023 CMA Fest, which is set to take place in Nashville this week, June 8-11. Each year, CMA Fest takes fans inside the show, offering a front-row seat to all the big-stage performances for fans who can't make it in person, or who want to relive the country festival billed as the Music Event of the Summer.

In addition to the hosting gig, Bentley and Wilson are both set to perform on the Nissan Stadium stage during the festival. A slew of country music's biggest acts are joining them in that roster: Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Tim McGraw are just a few of the acts who are scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium during the 2023 CMA Fest.

This year marks a particularly special CMA Fest: It's the festival's 50th anniversary, and a number of special celebrations marking the anniversary are expected to take place.

The 2023 CMA Fest special also has an air date. It will broadcast on July 19 on ABC.

