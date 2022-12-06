Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII.

The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..

The string of 2023 dates also includes multiple nights in Washington, D.C., New York City and Asheville, N.C. Rising singer-songwriter Margo Cilker will open the first half of the run, while Lydia Loveless will take over as support in mid-April.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, at 10AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at the Drive-By Truckers' official website.

Drive By Truckers Spring 2023 Tour Dates

March 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue #

March 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall #

March 11 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theater #

March 12 - Madison, Wisc. @ Barrymore Theater #

March 14 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Englert Theater #

March 15 - Urbana, Ill. @ The Canopy Club #

March 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Foresters Paristown Hall #

March 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant #

March 19 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live #

March 21 - Oklahoma CIty, Okla. @ The Jones Assembly #

March 23 - Dallas, Tex. @ Granada Theater #

March 24 - Austin, Tex. @ Paramount Theatre #

March 25 - New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater #

March 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City #

March 29 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt †

March 30 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt %

March 31 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt ^

April 1 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt @

April 20 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Floridian Social Club $

April 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room $

April 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Ace Cafe $

April 23 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate $

April 25 - Saxapahaw, N.C. @ Haw River Ballroom $

April 26 - Saxapahaw, N.C. @ Haw River Ballroom $

April 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Brown's Island $

April 29 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club $

April 30 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club $

May 2 - Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios $

May 4 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 5 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

May 9 - Munhall, Pa. @ The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

May 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall $

May 12 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel $

May 13 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel $

# with Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming with Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming with Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming with Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming with Wednesday

$ with Lydia Loveless