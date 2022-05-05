The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Angel Olsen, Drive-By Truckers + More

The second single from Drive-By Truckers' forthcoming album Welcome 2 Club XIII is a Mike Cooley-penned rocker. On first listen, the tune is laden with the lighter tones that the band promised would accompany this new batch of music when it was announced, following a couple of extremely political records. But the track is heavy in its own right; Cooley wrote the song about when his son, who turned 16 hit a bit of a rough patch. "Luckily he's turned it around and he's doing great now, but it was a tough time for a while," Cooley said in a statement. "Part of my way of dealing with it was to take ownership of the example I might've set, in the hope of leading him out of it." -- Blake Ells