Walker Hayes is keeping his live show rolling in 2023 with the just-announced headlining Duck Buck Tour, a trek that kicks off in late April and will continue into August.

The name of the tour is an inside joke of sorts between the singer and his fans. The "Duck Buck" dates back to the release of Hayes' Country Stuff album, the title track of which features the lyric "I like shooting ducks and bucks." From there, the "Duck Buck" morphed into one signature animal design, and it's now a mainstay visual across his merch releases and social media.

"I can't wait to get back out on tour," Hayes says of the trek. "Headlining an arena tour for the first time this year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best."

He adds, "I don't take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!"

In addition to his powerhouse headlining act, Hayes will up the ante on the Duck Buck Tour with a string of big-name opening acts. Ingrid Andress will provide direct support, with Breland and Ray Fulcher joining the lineup on select shows, and Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon making an appearance at one special show at famed Colorado venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Hayes' Duck Buck Tour go on sale on Friday (Dec. 15), but members of the singer's fan club will have access to a special pre-sale on December 13.

Walker Hayes' 2023 Duck Buck Tour Dates:

Apr. 13 -- Rosemont, Ill @ Rosemont Theatre*

Apr. 14 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center*

Apr. 20 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*

Apr. 21 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP*

Apr. 22 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center*

Apr. 27 -- University Park, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center#

Apr. 29 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion#

May 4 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena+

May 5 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 2 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

June 3 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion#

June 9 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater#

June 10 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

June 17 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

June 22 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheatre#

June 23 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater#

June 24 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 28 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 29 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 3 -- St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*

Aug. 4 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Aug. 5 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*