CMT revealed honorees for this year's CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Five country artists will be recognized for their achievements in country music in the past year.

This year's event will feature three first-time recipients, with Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes each being recognized. Luke Combs and Kane Brown will each be honored for their third times, as both were recognized in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, says.

"Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends."

In the last year, Pearce secured her third No. 1 singer with "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde. She was also named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards and Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards and snagged a coveted spot opening for Kenny Chesney on his massive Here & Now Tour.

Johnson burst onto the country music scene with his No. 1 hit "Til You Can't," which has accrued more than 400 million streams worldwide to date. He is currently on a nationwide headlining tour and will be traveling with Combs as an opener on his World Tour in 2023.

The last 12 months have proved fruitful for Kane Brown, also — he notched two No. 1 hits with "One Mississippi" and "Like I Love Country Music." He became the first country artist to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards when he took the stage in August, and his upcoming Drunk or Dreaming International Tour will send him back to Europe and Canada, but he'll also make first-time treks to Australia and New Zealand.

Continuing his country music dominance, Combs is currently the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He has amassed 13 No. 1 hits, with his most recent being "Doin This." He nabbed a Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Country Solo Performance for "Forever After All." He'll embark on his 16-country World Tour in 2023.

And Hayes, of course, has had a monster year after the success of his breakout hit "Fancy Like." The song gave him his first Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. After a successful Fancy Like Tour in the spring, he will launch the Glad You're Here Tour — his first-ever headlining arena tour.

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event will take place at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will air on CMT on Oct. 14 at 9PM ET. The event promises to be a "star-packed celebration."