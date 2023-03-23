This year's CMT Music Awards will be rockin'. Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and Keith Urban have been announced as performers, taking the stage live on April 2.

In addition, Kelsea Ballerini is expected to pull double duty as both a co-host and performer. Her emcee partner Kane Brown was previously announced as part of the musical entertainment — he'll sing "Thank God" with his wife Katelyn Brown. It will be the first time the couple has sung the song duet on television, and Katelyn's television debut.

Carrie Underwood — the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history — is also scheduled to take the stage. She extended her record number of wins to 10 after taking home Collaborative Video of the Year in 2022 for her work with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You."

Additional performers announced on March 23 include Darius Rucker and the Black Crowes, who will perform the rock band's hit "She Talks to Angels" together. Jelly Roll will sing "Need a Favor," while Tyler Hubbard will perform his current radio single, "Dancin' in the Country."

A Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde collaboration was also announced on Thursday afternoon.

Previously, a new wave of rising stars were announced to the lineup of the Ram Trucks Side Stage, where performances will air throughout the show. Among those acts are nominees Megan Moroney, Avery Anna, Jackson Dean and Nate Smith. All the Ram Trucks Side Stage performers are making their debut on the CMT Music Awards stage.

Each of the main stage artists who will perform throughout the night are also nominated for an award. Nominations were announced on March 8 as online voting opened. Wilson leads the nominations with four, while Johnson, Brown and newcomer Jelly Roll each have three nods. This year's list features 21 first-time nominees.

After many years in Nashville, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Brown will return to host the event for the fourth consecutive year and Ballerini will join him for her third year at the helm.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 2. Fans will be able to stream the show live and on demand on Paramount+.

2023 CMT Music Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Darius Rucker with the Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Kane Brown with wife Katelyn Brown, singing "Thank God"

Tyler Hubbard, "Dancin' in the Country"

Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers:

Avery Anna, singing "Narcissist"

Chapel Hart, singing "You Can Have Have Him Jolene"

Jackson Dean, singing "Don't Come Lookin'"

Lily Rose, singing "Whatcha Know About That"

Megan Moroney, singing "Tennessee Orange"

Nate Smith, singing "Whiskey on You"