Jon Pardi Reveals 2023 ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ World Tour — See the Dates

Jon Pardi is hitting the road again this summer in support of his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night.

The country star will kick off his 2023 world tour with a stretch of overseas dates beginning on Aug. 25, with a stop in Belfast. He'll return to the U.S. on Sept. 28 with a performance in Knoxville, Tenn., before continuing to 23 additional cities across the country through the end of the year.

Pardi has tapped country trio Midland and rising artists Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax as support on select dates.

The general on-sale for all 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour dates listed below begins Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local time via Live Nation. Fans can purchase general admission tickets and special VIP packages, which include premium seating, a backstage tour, photo opportunities and access to the "Pardi Time!" VIP lounge.

Citi cardholders can access an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 23 at 10 PM local time. Jon Pardi Fan Club members can also access a limited presale by subscribing to his email list today (March 20) before 11 PM ET.

Jon Pardi's 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour Dates:

Aug. 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall ^~

Aug. 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. @ The Long Road Festival

Aug. 28 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Old Fruitmarket ~

Aug. 29 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz ~

Aug. 31 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy ~

Sept. 1 – London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ~

Sept. 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg ^~

Sept. 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan ^~

Sept. 6 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller ~

Sept. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand ^~

Sept. 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

Sept. 29 – Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena *

Sept. 30 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena *

Oct. 5 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *

Oct. 6 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Oct. 7 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailys Place *

Oct. 19 – Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center *

Oct. 20 – Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena *

Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena *

Oct. 26 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena *

Oct. 27 – Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre *

Oct. 28 – Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena *

Nov. 2 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +

Nov. 3 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center #

Nov. 4 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Nov. 16 – London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens #

Nov. 17 – Oshawa, Ont. @ Tribute Communities Centre #

Nov. 18 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center +

Nov. 30 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena +

Dec. 1 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center +

Dec. 2 – Fort Worth, Texas @ DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Dec. 8 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State #

Dec. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena #

* with Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

+ with Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# with Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

~ with Ella Langley