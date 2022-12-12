Scotty McCreery Announces 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates

Scotty McCreery has just revealed his 2023 winter and spring tour plans. The Damn Strait Tour will take him through 22 cities across America, beginning next month in Oklahoma and ending next April in Maryland.

The tour is named after McCreery's hit song "Damn Strait," the fourth most-played song on country radio in 2022. The new father has a lineup of Friday and Saturday night shows on tap, with a break scheduled in early April. He says he's loving all the at-home time with his family, but is excited to hit the road again soon, too.

Tickets for McCreery's 2023 Damn Strait Tour go on sale on Dec. 16. A pre-sale begins on Dec. 13. See all tour dates below.

The former American Idol winner has a few more dates for 2022, including three with Lee Brice. Then he'll take a month-long break before hitting the road. He and wife Gabi welcomed baby Avery in October. The little boy is the couple's first child.

Musically, "It Matters to Her" is the 29-year-old's new single. It's his third from his Same Truck album, with the previous two hitting No. 1 on airplay charts.

Since becoming a father, McCreery has kept fans updated with frequent pictures on social media. He also appeared on television this month, singing a Christmas song during the annual CMA Country Christmas celebration. The performance was pre-recorded in September.

Scotty McCreery's 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 — Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

Jan. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Let’s Rodeo Ball

Jan. 27 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Jan. 28 — Milwaukee, Wist. @ UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena

Feb. 2 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s

Feb. 4 — Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon

Feb. 8 — The Villages, Fla. @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 10 — Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 11 — Port St. Lucie, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Event Center

March 10 — Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw, Casino

March 11 — Tulsa, @ Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 18 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre

March 19 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

March 24 — DuQuoin, Ill. @ Cord McCoy Du Quoin Rodeo

March 25 — Opp. Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 21 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino

April 22 — Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

April 27 — Carteret, N.J. @ The Carteret Performing Arts Center

April 28 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

April 30 — Hagerstown, Md. @ The Maryland Theatre

