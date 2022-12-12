Scotty McCreery Announces 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates
Scotty McCreery has just revealed his 2023 winter and spring tour plans. The Damn Strait Tour will take him through 22 cities across America, beginning next month in Oklahoma and ending next April in Maryland.
The tour is named after McCreery's hit song "Damn Strait," the fourth most-played song on country radio in 2022. The new father has a lineup of Friday and Saturday night shows on tap, with a break scheduled in early April. He says he's loving all the at-home time with his family, but is excited to hit the road again soon, too.
Tickets for McCreery's 2023 Damn Strait Tour go on sale on Dec. 16. A pre-sale begins on Dec. 13. See all tour dates below.
The former American Idol winner has a few more dates for 2022, including three with Lee Brice. Then he'll take a month-long break before hitting the road. He and wife Gabi welcomed baby Avery in October. The little boy is the couple's first child.
Musically, "It Matters to Her" is the 29-year-old's new single. It's his third from his Same Truck album, with the previous two hitting No. 1 on airplay charts.
Since becoming a father, McCreery has kept fans updated with frequent pictures on social media. He also appeared on television this month, singing a Christmas song during the annual CMA Country Christmas celebration. The performance was pre-recorded in September.
Scotty McCreery's 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates:
Jan. 20 — Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino
Jan. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Let’s Rodeo Ball
Jan. 27 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre
Jan. 28 — Milwaukee, Wist. @ UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena
Feb. 2 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Feb. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
Feb. 4 — Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon
Feb. 8 — The Villages, Fla. @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Feb. 9 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Feb. 10 — Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Feb. 11 — Port St. Lucie, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Event Center
March 10 — Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw, Casino
March 11 — Tulsa, @ Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 18 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre
March 19 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center
March 24 — DuQuoin, Ill. @ Cord McCoy Du Quoin Rodeo
March 25 — Opp. Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo
April 21 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino
April 22 — Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
April 27 — Carteret, N.J. @ The Carteret Performing Arts Center
April 28 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
April 30 — Hagerstown, Md. @ The Maryland Theatre