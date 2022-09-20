Angel Olsen Plots 2023 Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Big Time’

Just one week after releasing a new collaboration with Sturgill Simpson, acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has announced a brand new headlining tour.

The 18-date trek kicks off Jan. 20 in Atlanta and stops in cities across the U.S. through mid-February. Erin Rae, who released her critically-acclaimed record Lighten Up earlier this year, will serve as support for the entire tour.

Olsen's latest album Big Time, released in June, is a powerful examination of love, loss and resilience experienced as a queer woman. Fans can hear select tracks from the richly layered, emotionally-charged during Olsen's upcoming performances, which will be held in intimate theaters and concert halls.

You can find a full list of tour dates below. Tickets for all of Olsen's newly-announced concerts will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. You can find additional ticketing information at Angel Olsen's official website.

Angel Olsen 2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern #

Jan. 21 - New Orleans, La. @ The Joy Theater #

Jan. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center #

Jan. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at The Factory #

Jan. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre #

Jan. 27 - Lawrence, Kan @ Liberty Hall #

Jan. 28 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Factory #

Jan. 29 - Bloomington, Ind. @ The Bluebird #

Jan. 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Athenaeum Theatre #

Feb. 1 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre #

Feb. 2 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre #

Feb. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa @ Mr Small's Theatre #

Feb. 4 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Asbury Hall #

Feb. 7 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall #

Feb. 8 - Woodstock, N.Y. @ Bearsville Theatre #

Feb. 9 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

Feb.10 - Richmond, Va. @ The National #

Feb. 11 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre #