Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen for New ‘Big Time’ Duet [LISTEN]

Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson have released a new duet version of "Big Time," the title track from Olsen's acclaimed 2022 solo album.

"I love his voice," says Olsen of Simpson in the song's tongue-in-cheek lyric video, which you can watch below:

"Big Time" relishes the domestic bliss of a loving relationship, rich with imagery of looking into a partner's eyes, lying together in tall grass, and waking up to a cup of coffee. The original, Olsen's first release after coming out publicly, marked a new turn toward country in her music, paying homage to crossover influences like Skeeter Davis and Karen Dalton.

Simpson's latest album The Ballad of Dood & Juanita garnered praise for its neo-traditional country style and conceptual focus, which draws from lore about his own family. The two are longtime admirers of each other's work and first connected after the release of Olsen's 2016 album MY WOMAN.

“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” Olsen said in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

This fall, Olsen has a tour of the EU and UK planned with support from Tomberlin, with appearances slated in Berlin, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, and more. Tomorrow (Sept. 14) marks her first performance at AmericanaFest in Nashville, where she'll appear at Riverside Revival.