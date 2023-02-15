Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan to Embark on First Co-Headlining Tour

Country hitmakers Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan are teaming up for a very special set of live dates this year.

The pair will team up for their first co-headlining tour, which includes eight performances, beginning with a stop at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, Neb., on May 18. Lawrence and Allan will also make appearances at venues in Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky before wrapping things up at BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven, Miss., on June 3.

Fans can expect full sets from both artists, which are likely to include an array of hits from throughout their lengthy country music careers.

"I'm really looking forward to doing these shows with Gary Allan," says Lawrence, who recently released the third and final installment of his Hindsight 2020 album trilogy. "We've been talking every day and we're really excited to hit the road together. What he brings to the table is unmatched and is going to elevate an already great night of music."

"Tracy Lawrence is one of the iconic artists of the 90s Country sound," adds Allan, who released his tenth studio album Ruthless in 2021. "It's going to be fun to hit the road with him and hear those great songs every night."

Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 AM local venue time. Fans can also access a special presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 AM local venue time. Additional information on ticketing options and on-sale access is available at Tracy Lawrence's official website.

Tracy Lawrence + Gary Allan 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

May 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

May 19 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

May 26 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

May 27 - Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

May 28 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

June 1 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

June 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater

June 3 - Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater