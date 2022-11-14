Breakout country artist Ingrid Andress will hit the road early next year for an extensive set of headlining performances.

Announced today (Nov. 14), The Good Person Tour will take Andress to select cities across the U.S. before stopping at cities across Europe this May. The trek will begin on Feb. 24 with a stop in Salt Lake City before continuing to Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. Andress will perform at additional cities across America before taking a month-long pause ahead of her overseas dates.

For the 23-date tour, Andress will be accompanied by fellow burgeoning talents Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith and Nick Wilson as support on select dates.

Andress has been riding a wave of success since the release of her acclaimed 2020 debut record Lady Like, which spawned her No. 1 hit "More Hearts Than Mine." Earlier this year, Andress topped the country charts once again with "Wishful Drinking," her genre-bending collaboration with Sam Hunt.

Tickets for all The Good Person Tour dates will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) beginning at 10AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Ingrid Andress' official website.

Ingrid Andress' 2023 The Good Person Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth ^

Feb. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird ^

Feb. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall ^

March 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey ^

March 15 – New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre •

March 16 – Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair •

March 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation ^

March 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line ^

April 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ Boots In The Park *

May 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans +

May 5 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2 +

May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke's +

May 9 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla +

May 10 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3 +

May 11 – London, UK @ Scala +

May 15 – Paris, France @ Le Pop Up du Label +

May 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ +

May 17 – Cologne, Denmark @ Blue Shell +

May 19 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club +

May 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache +

May 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega +

May 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Club +

May 24 – Oslo, Norway @ John Dee +

^ with special guest Madeline Edwards

• with special guest Carter Faith

+ with special guest Nick Wilson

* festival date