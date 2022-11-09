Ingrid Andress is going to miss her friend Leslie Jordan. The two had only just met in person in 2021 at the ACM Awards, but the mark the late actor left on her will last forever.

"He was just a bundle of joy," she tells Taste of Country's Adison Haager ahead of the CMA Awards. "He came into my dressing room to say hello. And he just always made me laugh so much. I think he helped a lot of people through the pandemic with his humor."

"I'm just gonna miss him," she adds.

Jordan died on Oct. 24 after his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. He reportedly suffered a medical emergency prior, which likely led to the crash. He was 67.

Both Andress and Jordan were presenters at the 2021 ACM Awards, and the two spent a little time together backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It was their first face-to-face meeting, but their digital friendship had already been established.

"We had been Instagram friends, and that's why he came and found me and was like, 'I need to meet you in person,'" the "More Hearts Than Mine" singer remembers.

Andress — like so many others — will miss Jordan's positive influence in the world. The actor was very active on social media during the pandemic, and his relatable videos put a smile on people's faces.

"He has all those uplifting things that he would post all the time and just make you laugh," Andress says. "We could always use more of that."