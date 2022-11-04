After several teases of his upcoming collaboration with LoCash and Blanco Brown, Leslie Jordan’s jubilant new song “Let It Slide” is finally out. The feel-good country-trap tune and its accompanying music video are the first posthumous musical releases since Jordan's tragic death last month.

Filmed in a bowling alley, the fun visualizer captures the vibrant personalities of Jordan, Brown, and LoCash's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. It opens with the Will & Grace star getting ready to shoot his bowling ball perfectly as he sings with infectious sass, “Slide slide slippety slide / Kiss yo blues bye bye.”

LoCash join in the first verse and chorus, before Brown leads the second verse and chorus. “Let it slide to the left / Slide to the right Let it roll right off of yo back / To ya backside get electrified / Let it roll right into your hips / Shake it off like a Polaroid pic / Let It slide,” they sing, before Jordan punctuates it with his unmistakable “slippety slide” quip.

Throughout the video, the group of singers trade line-dance moves, have fun bowling and share light-hearted moments together, just like old pals would in a bar.

In an Instagram post, Jordan’s sister and sole surviving immediate family, Cricket Jordan, writes: “Leslie brought love and light and countless acts of joy into a sometimes dark world. As Leslie’s sister, I wanted to share this song and video not only as a tribute to his life, but as a final gift to all of us.”

“Thank you Leslie for sharing with us the gift of your life and your love. I know how excited you were for the world to hear this," she adds of Leslie’s enthusiasm for the song, which was written by Tim James and the late star’s frequent collaborator, Danny Myrick. Myrick co-produced Jordan’s 2021 gospel album Company’s Comin’ with songwriter-producer, Travis Howard.

According to a recent interview with Chattanooga Times Free Press, Myrick said “Let It Slide” was originally slated to be released independently. But things changed when Jon Loba, head of Brown and LoCash label home BBR Music Group, heard it when he was in the studio at the same time by pure happenstance.

"Jon was there and laughing and was like, 'What is this?'" Myrick recalled. That’s when he offered to release it under his Nashville-based label's imprint.

Best known for his pandemic-catapulted internet stardom and acting roles on Will & Grace, The Help and American Horror Story, Jordan died in the morning of October 24 when his car veered off the road and hit a building in Hollywood. TMZ was the first to report the shocking news, revealing that law enforcement initially suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the wreck. It's unclear whether it was the crash or the suspected medical emergency that caused Jordan's death. He was 67.

PICS: Remembering Leslie Jordan's Best Country Music Moments Take a look back at the special moments and incredible collaborations from the life and career of beloved comedian, actor and personality Leslie Jordan, who died Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 67.