Indie-folk band The Lumineers are hitting the road again this summer in support of their acclaimed 2022 record, Brightside.

Led by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the award-winning act will kick off the extensive, 18-date headlining tour on Aug. 16 with a stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. They'll perform at theaters and amphitheaters across the U.S. through mid-September, including appearances in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Milwaukee before ending with a set at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl.

The Lumineers' Brightside Tour Club members can access an exclusive presale beginning Monday, March 6, at 10 AM local time. Fans can also register for a limited artist presale, starting Monday, March 6, at noon local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options and on-sale dates at The Lumineers' official website.

The Lumineers' 2023 Tour Dates:

Aug. 16 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 19 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Catbird Festival

Aug. 22 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

Sept. 3 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 12 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 13 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl