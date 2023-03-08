An all-star roster of talent will head to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tenn., this fall for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023.

Zach Bryan and The Lumineers have been tapped as headliners for the annual two-day event, which will be held on Sept. 23 and 24.

The Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People on the Porch and Michael Rix round out Saturday's list of performers.

Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubadour Blue and Down Home Church will take the stage on Sunday before Bryan closes out the event with his headlining set.

Produced by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, the 2023 Pilgrimage Festival marks its ninth year of festivities in Franklin.

Weekend, single-day, VIP and parking passes will go on sale tomorrow, March 9, beginning at 10 AM CT. You can find more information on ticketing options at PilgrimageFestival.com.