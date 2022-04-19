Record Store Day 2022: 15 Must-Buy Releases for Country + Americana Fans

Since its inception in 2008, Record Store Day has become a day of celebration and treasure hunting for vinyl lovers across the U.S. and abroad. The annual event gives listeners the opportunity to buy special editions and expand their collections while bonding with their fellow music fans. Record Store Day releases are limited in number and often sell out quickly, luring fans to get up early and search through crates to find these special releases.

Set for this Saturday, April 23, Record Store Day 2022 will mark the release of dozens of rare and never-before-released material from artists across many genres. To make your shopping expedition easier, we've curated a list of 15 must-buy vinyl Record Store Day exclusives that country and Americana fans will love.

This year's list includes some essential music from country legends like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Steve Earle, modern superstars including Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, as well as Americana stand outs like Chuck Prophet and The Lumineers. Due to manufacturing and shipping delays, some releases that were planned for Record Store Day won't be out until June 18. You can see the full list of releases for both April and June here, but keep reading to see our 15 must-have vinyl exclusives available on April 23.