The Lumineers will release their fourth studio album in early 2022. Brightside is due out on Jan. 14.

As the band — co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites — announced their next record on Monday (Sept. 20), they also shared its title track. "Brightside" is a midtempo love story backed by fuzzy guitars and an easy drumbeat: "I'll be your brightside, baby, tonight," goes the chorus.

"It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak," says Schultz. "The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone ..."

The Lumineers worked with longtime collaborator Simone Felice as producer and David Baron as producer, mixer and engineer; they used Baron's Son Mountain Studios in Boiceville, N.Y., for the sessions. While Fraites and Schultz play much of the project's instrumentation, Baron and Felice, as well as well-known backup singer Cindy Mizelle, singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth and Felice Brothers member James Felice also assisted in the studio; Lumineers touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobsen contributed as well.

Full Brightside album details are below; the album is available to pre-order on various platforms now. The record follows the Lumineers third album, III, released in 2019 and featuring the six-week alternative radio No. 1 "Gloria."

Courtesy of Big Hassle

The Lumineers, Brightside Tracklist:

1. "Brightside"

2. "A.M. Radio"

3. "Where We Are"

4. "Birthday"

5. "Big Shot"

6. "Never Really Mine"

7. "Rollercoaster"

8. "Remington"

9. "Reprise"

