Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce 2023 ‘Raising the Roof’ Tour Dates

Fans will have even more chances to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on stage together this year.

The acclaimed duo will kick off their 2023 Raising the Roof Tour on April 25 with an appearance in Shreveport, La., before visiting an array of cities across the U.S. Talented singer-songwriter JD McPherson will act as support on select dates of the tour.

The lengthy stretch of concert dates includes stops at amphitheaters and other outdoor venues through July. Plant and Krauss earned widespread critical acclaim for their 2021 record Raise the Roof, produced by T-Bone Burnett, which earned them three nominations at this Sunday's (Jan. 5) Grammy Awards.

Fans can now access a special artist presale by entering the code "PLANTKRAUSS" via Ticketmaster. A general on-sale will begin this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options and tour dates by visiting PlantKrauss.com.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Raising the Roof Tour Dates:

April 25 – Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium *

April 26 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

April 29 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

April 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater *

May 2 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theatre *

May 3 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights *

May 5 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre *

May 9 – Asheville, N.C. @ Arena *

May 10 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

May 13 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium *

May 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

May 17 – Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

May 18 – Charlottesville, Va. @ Ting Pavilion *

June 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater

June 15 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona

June 17 – Taos, N.M. @ Kit Carson Park

June 18 – Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 20 – Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

June 29 – Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap *

July 1 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

July 2 – Lenox, Mass. @ Tanglewood Music Center *

July 3 – Portland, Maine @ Thompon’s Point *

July 5 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage *

* with JD McPherson