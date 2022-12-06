Shania Twain Announces a Fall Leg of Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour
Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada.
"I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"
Twain's Queen of Me Tour kicks off in late April and will now extend all the way through mid-November. The first leg was announced in late October, and the shows quickly began to sell out, causing her to add five extra stops in Canada, the U.S. and Europe the following month.
But even those additions weren't enough to satisfy fan demand, and Twain is now gearing up for a brand-new string of arena shows to close out 2023.
There's no word yet on who's opening for the fall leg of the Queen of Me Tour, but Twain's first run of 2023 shows features an array of stars from country's younger generation. Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton are splitting the opening slot on the dates.
Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale Dec. 16. $1 of every ticket sale will benefit the singer's Shania Kids Can Foundation, which supports child affected by poverty and other hardships.
Shania Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates:
April 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 2 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
May 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
May 5 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
May 6 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
May 9 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 10 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 12 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre
May 14 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre
May 16 — Madison, Wisc. @ Kohl Center
May 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
May 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
May 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavillion
May 31 — Thousand Palms, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
June 3 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park
June 9 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
June 12 — Halifax, N.S. Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
June 14 — Moncton, N.S. Canada @Avenir Centre
June 17 — Quebec City, Quebec Canada @ Videotron Centre
June 18 — Montreal, Quebec Canada @ Bell Centre
June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
June 23 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavillion
June 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavillion
June 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 1 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 — Bethel, N.Y.
July 6 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake
July 15 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion
July 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
July 24 — New Orleans, La.
Sept. 16 — London, Eng. @ The O2
Sept. 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Sept. 22 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 25 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
Sept. 28 — Leeds, U.K.
Oct. 12 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Oct. 13 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 18 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 20 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 22 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 24 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 25 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 27 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 28 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 31 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 2 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 3 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 5 -- Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME
Nov. 7 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 9 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
Nov. 11 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 12 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Nov. 14 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena