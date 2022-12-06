Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada.

"I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"

Twain's Queen of Me Tour kicks off in late April and will now extend all the way through mid-November. The first leg was announced in late October, and the shows quickly began to sell out, causing her to add five extra stops in Canada, the U.S. and Europe the following month.

But even those additions weren't enough to satisfy fan demand, and Twain is now gearing up for a brand-new string of arena shows to close out 2023.

There's no word yet on who's opening for the fall leg of the Queen of Me Tour, but Twain's first run of 2023 shows features an array of stars from country's younger generation. Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton are splitting the opening slot on the dates.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale Dec. 16. $1 of every ticket sale will benefit the singer's Shania Kids Can Foundation, which supports child affected by poverty and other hardships.

Shania Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates:

April 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 2 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

May 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

May 5 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

May 6 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

May 9 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 10 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre

May 14 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre

May 16 — Madison, Wisc. @ Kohl Center

May 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

May 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

May 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavillion

May 31 — Thousand Palms, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

June 3 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park

June 9 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

June 12 — Halifax, N.S. Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

June 14 — Moncton, N.S. Canada @Avenir Centre

June 17 — Quebec City, Quebec Canada @ Videotron Centre

June 18 — Montreal, Quebec Canada @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

June 23 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

June 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavillion

June 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 1 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 — Bethel, N.Y.

July 6 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake

July 15 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

July 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

July 24 — New Orleans, La.

Sept. 16 — London, Eng. @ The O2

Sept. 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 22 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 25 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Sept. 28 — Leeds, U.K.

Oct. 12 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Oct. 13 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 18 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 20 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 22 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 24 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 25 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 27 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 28 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 31 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 2 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 3 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 5 -- Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

Nov. 7 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 9 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

Nov. 11 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 12 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 14 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena