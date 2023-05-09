Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker + More to Perform at 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and Hozier have been tapped as headliners for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The 2023 lineup, which was released Tuesday (May 9), also includes Tanya Tucker, Morgan Wade, Breland, Brittany Spencer, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Madison Cunningham, Asleep at the Wheel, Pony Bradshaw, Kathryn Legendre, Myron Elkins and more.

Twain will take the ACL stage as headliner during the festival's first weekend, making way for British alt-rock band The 1975 to perform in that slot the following week. The country hitmaker is currently out on the road for her highly-anticipated Queen of Me Tour, which stretches through the end of the year.

Tucker, a 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, will perform during both weekends in support of her upcoming album Sweet Western Sound, which will be released on June 2.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023 will be held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, during two consecutive weekends: Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. Tickets for all dates will go on sale Tuesday (May 9) beginning at 12PM CT. You can find additional information about ticketing options at the festival's official website.