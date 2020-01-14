Chris Young Announces 2020 Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour
Chris Young has announced his 2020 tour plans. The country star's Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour is scheduled to begin in late May.
Per a press release, the first leg of Young's 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour will kick off on May 28 in Detroit, Mich., and make stops in Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and elsewhere through late September. A full list of currently announced stops is below, and the release reports that more shows are to be announced.
Joining Young on his 2020 tour will be Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith. The singer will also hand-select other rising artists as opening acts as part of a program dubbed Next From Nashville.
Tickets for Young's 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour -- which takes its name from a new song that will be on Young's next album -- will go on sale in select cities, as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket, on Jan. 24. Fans can visit ChrisYoungCountry.com for full ticketing details.
Chris Young, 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour Dates:
May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
June 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 10 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 31 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amptheater
Aug. 13 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 22 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 28 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Aug. 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 11 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
