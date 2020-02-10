The Mavericks Add to 2020 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Tex-Mex and country-rock influencers the Mavericks’ 30th anniversary celebration will continue in the spring and summer with another run of tour dates. The Miami-born band’s April-July 2020 shows begin with a two-night stand in the live music Mecca of Austin, Texas, and end with a date in North Dakota.

The Mavericks' 2020 shows kick off on April 3 and currently run through July 24. A full list of announced shows is below, and fans can find more information at TheMavericksBand.com.

The Mavericks' year-long birthday celebration includes not just an ongoing tour but also the covers-heavy new album Play the Hits, which arrived on Nov. 1. Its standout tracks include a cover of Waylon Jennings’ “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way,” which recently debuted with a music video.

“This song is forever tied to the outlaw movement of the late '70s,” says Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo. “But in time, it became much more than an anthem. It is the story of anyone trying to play guitar, and play their songs all over the world. It is our story. It is my story."

The Mavericks, 2020 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:

April 3-4 -- Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

April 9 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom

April 10 -- Victoria, British Columbia, Canada @ McPherson Playhouse

April 11 -- Edmonds, Wash. @ Edmonds Center for the Arits

April 14-15 -- Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre

April 17 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Filmore

April 19 -- El Cajon, Calif. @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

April 22 -- Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Lensic

April 24 -- Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel PAC

April 25 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore’s County Store

April 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Byham Theatre

May 1 -- Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak

May 2 -- Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House

May 7-9 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Knucklehead’s

May 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

May 16 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate PAC

May 29 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

May 30 -- Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 31 -- Key West, Fla. @ Sunset Green Lawn

June 3 -- Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

June 5 -- Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns

June 6 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

June 11-12 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 14 -- New London, Conn. @ Garde Arts Center

June 18 -- Westbury, N.Y. @ Theater at Westbury

June 19 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Paramount Theater

June 21 -- Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

June 24-25 -- Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall

June 27 -- Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch

June 28 -- Lenox, Mass. @ Tanglewood Music Center

July 17 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Diamond Jo Casino

July 19 -- Bayfield, Wisc. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chatauqua

July 24 -- Bismarck, N.D. @ Belle Mehus Auditorium