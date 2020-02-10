The Mavericks Add to 2020 30th Anniversary Tour Dates
Tex-Mex and country-rock influencers the Mavericks’ 30th anniversary celebration will continue in the spring and summer with another run of tour dates. The Miami-born band’s April-July 2020 shows begin with a two-night stand in the live music Mecca of Austin, Texas, and end with a date in North Dakota.
The Mavericks' 2020 shows kick off on April 3 and currently run through July 24. A full list of announced shows is below, and fans can find more information at TheMavericksBand.com.
The Mavericks' year-long birthday celebration includes not just an ongoing tour but also the covers-heavy new album Play the Hits, which arrived on Nov. 1. Its standout tracks include a cover of Waylon Jennings’ “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way,” which recently debuted with a music video.
“This song is forever tied to the outlaw movement of the late '70s,” says Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo. “But in time, it became much more than an anthem. It is the story of anyone trying to play guitar, and play their songs all over the world. It is our story. It is my story."
The Mavericks, 2020 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:
April 3-4 -- Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
April 9 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom
April 10 -- Victoria, British Columbia, Canada @ McPherson Playhouse
April 11 -- Edmonds, Wash. @ Edmonds Center for the Arits
April 14-15 -- Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre
April 17 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Filmore
April 19 -- El Cajon, Calif. @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center
April 22 -- Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Lensic
April 24 -- Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel PAC
April 25 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore’s County Store
April 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Byham Theatre
May 1 -- Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak
May 2 -- Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House
May 7-9 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Knucklehead’s
May 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
May 16 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate PAC
May 29 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
May 30 -- Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 31 -- Key West, Fla. @ Sunset Green Lawn
June 3 -- Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
June 5 -- Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns
June 6 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
June 11-12 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
June 14 -- New London, Conn. @ Garde Arts Center
June 18 -- Westbury, N.Y. @ Theater at Westbury
June 19 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Paramount Theater
June 21 -- Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
June 24-25 -- Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall
June 27 -- Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch
June 28 -- Lenox, Mass. @ Tanglewood Music Center
July 17 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Diamond Jo Casino
July 19 -- Bayfield, Wisc. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chatauqua
July 24 -- Bismarck, N.D. @ Belle Mehus Auditorium
50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die